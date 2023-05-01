Diving instructor in hot water after hunting a triggerfish

“This kind of person should not be an instructor,” Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told reporters on Sunday. “Hunting marine wildlife will eventually lead to an empty sea and the end of diving as a career. This man failed as an instructor, who is supposed to set a good example for others.”

The photos quickly went viral last week when the MONSOONGARBAGE THAILAND Facebook page shared a post of the driving instructor from the Southern province.

The instructor said: “This fierce triggerfish is a legend at Ko Ran Pet for biting several of my free dive and scuba students. Today it just bit my leg, so I have to make sure that there will be no more victims.”

“I’ll update with the dish in which I’m going to cook him,” he added to the post that was later widely shared and criticised by netizens.

On Sunday, Varawut, leader of Chart Thai Pattana Party, which is highlights nature conservation in its election campaign, said he was very angry at the instructor.

“Lucky for him the area is outside a national park zone, or else the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry would pursue legal action until this man is behind bars,” he said.