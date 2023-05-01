Thunderstorms, searing heat forecast for upper Thailand all this week

TMD said thunderstorms will hit up to 60% of the Central region, including Greater Bangkok, on Monday before dwindling to about 30% by Tuesday. Though thunderstorms will continue in some places until Saturday, the mercury is also expected to climb to 42 degree Celsius in many areas.

Hence, people have been warned to stay hydrated and out of the sun to avoid heatstroke.

TMD also forecast heavy rain in the North and East of Thailand, with hail likely in some areas.