Thunderstorms, searing heat forecast for upper Thailand all this week
Thunderstorms, hail and scorching heat will hit several parts of Thailand until Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Monday.
TMD said thunderstorms will hit up to 60% of the Central region, including Greater Bangkok, on Monday before dwindling to about 30% by Tuesday. Though thunderstorms will continue in some places until Saturday, the mercury is also expected to climb to 42 degree Celsius in many areas.
Hence, people have been warned to stay hydrated and out of the sun to avoid heatstroke.
TMD also forecast heavy rain in the North and East of Thailand, with hail likely in some areas.
Fishermen in the South are urged to avoid venturing out to sea until Saturday as the region will be hit with heavy rain as the southwesterly winds become stronger. High waves are also expected in the Gulf of Thailand.
People have been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, and if they need to venture outside they must avoid proximity to tall trees, billboards or flimsy structures. They are also advised to avoid using mobile phones or wearing metal objects during thunderstorms to cut down on the chance of being hit by lightning.
Farmers have been advised to protect their crops and livestock.
Visit the TMD website, https://www.tmd.go.th/en/, or call the 1182 hotline or phone number (02) 399 4012-3 for more information.