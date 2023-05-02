Heat and air pollution persist in North, South see heavy rain
Thunderstorms and gusting winds will affect 36 provinces over the next two days due to the presence of a cold air mass over the upper region of Thailand, which is experiencing scorching temperatures.
Meanwhile, the winds blowing in over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, are increasing in strength, causing an increase in rainfall in the southern region and heavy rain in some areas.
In the Gulf of Thailand, waves of 1 - 2 metres are expected. Small boats should avoid leaving shore until May 3.
Air pollution is expected to be in the low to moderate range, other than in the northern region which will experience an elevated air quality index.
The weather forecasts for Thailand for the 24 hours from 6am today are as follows. Bangkok and vicinity
Hot and hazy weather during the day with thundershowers in 10% of the area.
Minimum temperature 25-29C.
Maximum temperature 34-38C.
Southeastern winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northern region
Hot with cloudy skies during the day, with thundershowers in 30% of the area and gusty winds, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces.
Minimum temperature 23-27C.
Maximum temperature 34-41C.
Southeastern winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeastern region
Hot and hazy during the day with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds; mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin.
Minimum temperature 24-27C.
Maximum temperature 37-39C.
East wind speed 10-20 km/hr.
Central region
Hot weather and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and gusty winds, mostly in Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi
Minimum temperature 25-27C.
Maximum temperature 37-40C.
Southeast wind speed 10-20 km/hr.
Eastern region
Hot and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area
with some gusting winds, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
Minimum temperature 25-27C.
Maximum temperature 33-39C.
Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr.
Wave height about 1 metre, over 1 metre in storms
Southern (east coast) region
Hot weather during the day in the upper part, with thunderstorms in 60% of the area;
heavy rain in Surat Thani Province Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat
Minimum temperature 24-27C.
Maximum temperature 29-36C.
East wind speed 15-30 km/hr.
Wave height about 1 metre; over 2 metres in storms
Southern (west coast) region
Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and heavy rain in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces.
Minimum temperature 24-27C.
Maximum temperature 32-36C.
Eastern wind speed 10-30 km/hr.
Wave height below 1 metre; over 1 metre in storms