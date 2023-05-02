Heat and air pollution persist in North, South see heavy rain

Meanwhile, the winds blowing in over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, are increasing in strength, causing an increase in rainfall in the southern region and heavy rain in some areas.

In the Gulf of Thailand, waves of 1 - 2 metres are expected. Small boats should avoid leaving shore until May 3.

Air pollution is expected to be in the low to moderate range, other than in the northern region which will experience an elevated air quality index.

The weather forecasts for Thailand for the 24 hours from 6am today are as follows. Bangkok and vicinity

Hot and hazy weather during the day with thundershowers in 10% of the area.

Minimum temperature 25-29C.

Maximum temperature 34-38C.

Southeastern winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northern region

Hot with cloudy skies during the day, with thundershowers in 30% of the area and gusty winds, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces.

Minimum temperature 23-27C.

Maximum temperature 34-41C.

Southeastern winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeastern region

Hot and hazy during the day with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds; mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin.

Minimum temperature 24-27C.

Maximum temperature 37-39C.

East wind speed 10-20 km/hr.

Central region

Hot weather and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and gusty winds, mostly in Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi

Minimum temperature 25-27C.

Maximum temperature 37-40C.

Southeast wind speed 10-20 km/hr.