Rot Fai Park in Chatuchak now opens half an hour earlier at 4.30am
The Vachirabenjatas Park or Rot Fai Park in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district will now open half an hour earlier at 4.30am instead of 5am to give people more access to green spaces, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday.
The new opening hours, 4.30am to 9pm, went into effect on Monday.
Apart from bicycle and jogging lanes, the 375-rai (60-hectare) park on Kamphaeng Phet 3 Road also houses a butterfly-garden-cum-insectarium, which is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm daily except Mondays.
In March, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) turned Rot Fai Park into an oasis for pets in collaboration with BMA’s Department of Environment and Charoen Pokphand Foods.
A part of the park has been designated to pets though owners are required to follow certain rules such as ensuring their pets are vaccinated and registered with the BMA, are on a leash or in strollers and all pet faeces are collected and dumped in specific bins.