Their Majesties to attend coronation of King Charles III
Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will be in London to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort.
According to the Bureau of the Royal Household's announcement on Tuesday, Their Majesties the King and Queen will visit the United Kingdom from Thursday to Sunday (May 4-7) in response to the invitation of King Charles III.
Their Majesties will attend a royal reception for heads of state and country representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday (May 5), the announcement said.
They will then attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday (May 6), the announcement added.