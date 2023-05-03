Their Majesties to attend coronation of King Charles IIIbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
Their Majesties to attend coronation of King Charles III

Their Majesties to attend coronation of King Charles III

WEDNESDAY, May 03, 2023

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will be in London to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort.

According to the Bureau of the Royal Household's announcement on Tuesday, Their Majesties the King and Queen will visit the United Kingdom from Thursday to Sunday (May 4-7) in response to the invitation of King Charles III.

Their Majesties will attend a royal reception for heads of state and country representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday (May 5), the announcement said.

 

They will then attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday (May 6), the announcement added.

TAGS
Their Majesties King and QueencoronationKing CharlesLondonroyal news
RELATED
nationthailand