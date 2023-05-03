Cyanide a regulated hazardous chemical, state agencies assure to ease public concerns

Cyanide is classified as a type-3 hazardous substance under the control of the Department of Industrial Works, the department director-general, Julapong Thaveesri, said.

A permit is required to import or be in possession of the chemical. This applies to industries, such as steel, plastics and gold mines, he added.

According to Dr Paisarn Dunkum, secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which oversees the control of hazardous substance in various products, cyanide comes under the Hazardous Substances Act of 1992.

The Ministry of Public Health oversees the control of foods, drugs, and cosmetics. Cyanide is classified as a type 4 hazardous substance, and its import, possession, and use in food, drugs, and cosmetics is prohibited. Violations can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years, a fine of up to a million baht, or both, he said.

As for products in the foods, drugs, and cosmetic industries that are under the supervision of the FDA, Dr Paisarn said the FDA conducts regular inspections and confirmed that no cyanide has been found.

According to Julapong, a Cabinet resolution on November 1, 2022, sets the guidelines for controlling the import of sodium cyanide, benzyl chloride, and benzyl cyanide, which are substances used in the production of drugs: