Rail passenger traffic rises over two-day holiday, data shows

Thursday and Friday were holidays celebrating the coronation of King Rama X.

Passenger traffic rose more than 2.5% during the two days, said Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the department.

He said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) carried 122,873 passengers over the two days.

The SRT’s Southern line had the highest number of passengers (46,755), followed by the Northeast line (30,372), the North line (21,204), and the East line (15,929).