Govt fast tracking cyanide 'regulation', official discourages online sales

The new regulation will likely be made public within a week, Julapong said, adding that his department is consulting with other agencies about the regulation.

He did not provide many details about the regulation, saying only that it will require customers to explain to shop staff what they plan to do with the cyanide before they are allowed to purchase it.

Thailand does have some legislation regulating the sale of cyanide. Any store that has more than 100 kilogrammes of cyanide in its possession must notify authorities that it is selling the poisonous substance.