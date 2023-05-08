Yet another construction accident on Rama II kills one worker and injures another

The beam killed one worker and injured another, and also damaged four passing vehicles in front of Index Living Mall in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district.

Witnesses said the slings holding the beam snapped, causing it to fall along with workers who were on the beam. The beam also blocked the far right lane of Rama II Road causing a major traffic tailback on Sunday evening.

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk ordered the suspension of the construction for seven days to allow for a thorough investigation to be carried out.

He added that the project contractor, CBT Consortium, will be responsible for compensating the deceased and injured workers, as well as the owners of the damaged vehicles.

The consortium comprises China Harbour Engineering Limited, Buriram Thongchai Construction Ltd, and Tipakorn Ltd.

The project includes the construction of an elevated highway over Rama II Road from Central Rama II to Bangpakok 9 International Hospital. It is part of EXAT’s Rama III - Dao Khanong – Western Outer Ring Road highway project.

“EXAT expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased, and will increase safety measures at the construction site to prevent such incidents from happening again,” said Surachet.