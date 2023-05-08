Yet another construction accident on Rama II kills one worker and injures another
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has launched a probe into an accident on Sunday that saw a concrete beam falling onto the road at a construction site for the elevated highway over Rama II Road.
The beam killed one worker and injured another, and also damaged four passing vehicles in front of Index Living Mall in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district.
Witnesses said the slings holding the beam snapped, causing it to fall along with workers who were on the beam. The beam also blocked the far right lane of Rama II Road causing a major traffic tailback on Sunday evening.
EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk ordered the suspension of the construction for seven days to allow for a thorough investigation to be carried out.
He added that the project contractor, CBT Consortium, will be responsible for compensating the deceased and injured workers, as well as the owners of the damaged vehicles.
The consortium comprises China Harbour Engineering Limited, Buriram Thongchai Construction Ltd, and Tipakorn Ltd.
The project includes the construction of an elevated highway over Rama II Road from Central Rama II to Bangpakok 9 International Hospital. It is part of EXAT’s Rama III - Dao Khanong – Western Outer Ring Road highway project.
“EXAT expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased, and will increase safety measures at the construction site to prevent such incidents from happening again,” said Surachet.
Rama II Road is notorious for “never-ending” construction work that has been blamed for multiple accidents.
On March 26, inbound traffic was backed up for four kilometres after a trailer truck crashed into a construction site at the highway’s KM 16 marker.
In July last year, two people were killed and two injured when a beam fell on them from a U-turn bridge on Rama II Road. The bridge, which is still under maintenance, is located in front of Vibharam Hospital in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district.