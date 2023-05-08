BOT likely to take steps to contain Thai household debt as total exceeds THB15.09 trillion

However, the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio saw a marginal quarter-on-quarter decline from 87% to 86.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Kanchana Chokpaisarnsilp, research executive at the Kasikorn Bank Research Center.

Overall household debt fell to a range of 85.5-85.8% in the first quarter of this year, which is the debt repayment period. Household debt level at above 80% is still considered high, Kanchana added.

In general, despite signs that the Thai economy is improving, people in the lower income groups with income uncertainties are still struggling with the current rising cost of living. Meanwhile, the existing debt burden has transformed into bad debt. The latest data shows an increase in household debt in the fourth quarter of 2022, even though the debt-to-GDP ratio decreased from 87.0% in the third quarter of last year. The outstanding household debt for the first quarter of this year is at 15.09 trillion baht, compared to 14.91 trillion baht in the previous quarter, according to Kanchana

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput is concerned about the household debt level, which has been gradually increasing, as this could adversely affect Thailand’s economic recovery. Despite the decline in household debt level from 90% to 87%, the reduction rate is considered slow. The BOT would like to see the household debt level not exceed 80% of Thailand's GDP, Kanchana said.