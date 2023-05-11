Couple given lengthy sentences for Ponzi scheme

The ruling on Wantanee and Methee was based on 2,528 acts of fraud carried out between March 9, 2019 and October 30, 2020. Each act is punishable by five years in jail.

However, the court took account of their confessions and reduced the sentences to 20 years, the maximum jail term that can be given under Thai law. The court also ordered the couple to pay compensation to the victims.