Celebrity couple among six indicted over Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

The celebrity couple is Pattanapon “DJ Man” Minthakhin and his singer-wife Suteewan “Baitoey” Thaweesin, while the other four suspects are Chatchai Kochatin, Teepatsakorn Kimwangtako, Suranat Nakmusik and Ayuwat Chaimethanarakul.

The celebrity couple showed up at the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) on Tuesday to face charges of colluding to obtain loans to defraud, public fraud and inputting false information into a computer system in violation of the Computer Crime Act.