'Monster' Asian heatwave and arrival of El Niño signal severe drought crisis: experts

Thailand is susceptible to the effects of El Niño, which is forecast by the Department of Meteorology and weather experts to commence in June. The world, Thailand included, is expected to face an intense drought due to the occurrence of El Niño, leading to reduced rainfall during the rainy season, or possibly no rain at all.

El Niño is the warm phase of a cyclical climate pattern known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, when temperatures in the Pacific reach more than 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

In addition to the ongoing drought, which is predicted to last for 2-3 years, Thailand is also facing another unprecedented phenomenon, the so-called “Monster Asian heatwave”. This extreme heatwave is considered another sign of the escalating global warming issue that humanity must address.

Varawut said that heatwaves tend to mostly hit Europe, but had yet to occur in Asia until now. This year’s extreme heat underlined growing global warming concerns and has made it even more important to recognise the need to reduce plastic wastes and industrial air pollutants. There is no quick fix, however. Because we have been degrading the environment for many decades, it will take many years of intensive efforts to tackle the global warming problem.

The problem of the Monster Asian Heatwave can be put down to the transition into the El Niño phase, which involves changes in the warm-water current flow. As global temperatures rise, temperature changes will be less pronounced, leading to more intense heatwaves. Wherever the temperatures rise, severe drought conditions will occur, resulting in even higher temperatures, Varawut said.