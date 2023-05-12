Arson attacks in Deep South as Thailand prepares for general election

Several incidents were reported around 8.45pm. Provincial officials rushed to the scene and instructed relevant units to boost security and monitor potential incidents.

Officials reported that insurgents had shown up in the following areas:

Narathiwat: Mueang, Tak Bai and Rueso districts

Yala: Mueang and Than To districts

Pattani: Mueang, Yarang, Nong Chik and Saiburi districts