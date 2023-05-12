Public hearing on new Bangkok city plan (2023) scheduled for July

Bangkok is currently using a ministerial regulation to enforce the Bangkok consolidated city plan 2013, which has been in force for 10 years. The latest draft plan was revised for the 4th time at the Town Planning Committee (No. 4/2018) meeting held on April 25, 2018 to respond to the current situation and environment of the Thai capital.

The Office of Urban Planning and Development has undertaken the planning and preparation of the plan, which integrates current government policies and development plans at both national and local levels. Comments and suggestions from the public and relevant sectors are being invited to prepare a new draft.

A meeting of the Bangkok city planning advisory committee made up of experts from various fields has been scheduled to consider and provide suggestions on the revised guidelines for the new draft to ensure that the plan will accommodate the needs of the public and the current environment. This will be followed by the public hearing.