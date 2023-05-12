Foreign community looks to newly elected government for better investment opportunities and less red tape
Thailand’s foreign community is hoping for a more democratic and investor-friendly new government to emerge from the general election taking place this Sunday, May 14.
Jon Åström Gröndahl, Swedish ambassador to Thailand, said: "Sweden welcomes Thailand's general election and hopes that it will be a free and fair election.”
As for expectations of the new government. Gröndahl said he hoped the two countries would work together to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels. Sweden and Thailand have a lot to learn from each other, he noted, and Sweden stands ready to cooperate with Thailand's new government on a variety of issues of common interest, such as a global order based on sustainability laws, the fight against climate change and trade, and joint responsibility for improving and protecting the working conditions of Thai workers picking wild fruit in Sweden.
Denmark’s ambassador Jon Thorgaard said Denmark places great importance on environmental technology, sustainable waste management, clean energy, food technology and green transition policies, including cooperation within the European Union (EU) framework.
Thailand signed the Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) at the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels. The Danish ambassador is confident that the two countries will enhance cooperation in all fields, rendering it more systematic. This was particularly true for the Asean framework and the emphasis on green economy concepts for the mutual benefit of the international community.
Jonathan King, New Zealand's ambassador to Thailand, meanwhile, said that even though the New Zealand government was not sending observers to the upcoming Thai general election, the New Zealand embassy in Thailand will observe the election process on May 14 and the enthusiam of the Thai people in exercising their voting rights.
Meanwhile, the British ambassador Mark Gooding and his staff will observe the Thai general election at polling stations near the British embassy in Bangkok, as the UK is a democratic country and gives importance to people's right to vote.
The British ambassador also said that the UK's cooperation with the Thai government will continue, as will all aspects of the UK-Thailand policy, especially trade and investment that emphasises technology for the transition to a green economy and a clean energy society.