Foreign community looks to newly elected government for better investment opportunities and less red tape

Jon Åström Gröndahl, Swedish ambassador to Thailand, said: "Sweden welcomes Thailand's general election and hopes that it will be a free and fair election.”

As for expectations of the new government. Gröndahl said he hoped the two countries would work together to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels. Sweden and Thailand have a lot to learn from each other, he noted, and Sweden stands ready to cooperate with Thailand's new government on a variety of issues of common interest, such as a global order based on sustainability laws, the fight against climate change and trade, and joint responsibility for improving and protecting the working conditions of Thai workers picking wild fruit in Sweden.

Denmark’s ambassador Jon Thorgaard said Denmark places great importance on environmental technology, sustainable waste management, clean energy, food technology and green transition policies, including cooperation within the European Union (EU) framework.

Thailand signed the Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) at the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels. The Danish ambassador is confident that the two countries will enhance cooperation in all fields, rendering it more systematic. This was particularly true for the Asean framework and the emphasis on green economy concepts for the mutual benefit of the international community.

