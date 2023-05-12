Bangkok Food Fest will showcase a buffet of flavours from 75 chefs

Bangkok Food Fest will be held on May 27 and 28 at Odeon Circle in Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown, as part of the city’s “12 Months 12 Festivals” campaign, Sanon said.

“After the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted, Bangkok has been holding a festival each month to promote tourism and the unique characteristics of each neighbourhood,” he explained.

“For May, we will launch the first Bangkok Food Fest to introduce signature dishes from 75 restaurants and street-food vendors in 10 neighbourhoods. We hope that the festival will help boost the local economy of Bangkok communities, and expect to hold bigger events in the following years,” he added.

Thai and foreign foodies are invited to taste a variety of foods, desserts, and snacks from 4pm to 10pm at the intersection of Yaowarat, Charoen Krung, and Tri Mit roads on both days.

Restaurants and street-food vendors in the fair hail from neighbourhoods in Bangkok known for their unique cuisines, including Sam Phraeng, Banglamphu, Khlong San, Talad Plu, Banthat Thong, Bang Rak, Aree-Saphan Kwai, Choke Chai 4-Lat Phrao (Wang Hin), Yaowarat, and Wang Lang.

The festival will also feature street performances, cooking demonstrations, a mini concert, eating contests, a special seminar, and contests to win gift vouchers and discounts at restaurants.

Participants are also invited to vote for the best booth in the fair to win a dinner cruise along the Chao Phraya River. Votes can be cast on the Facebook pages of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Bangkok Tourism Division.

The press event on Thursday featured sample booths from six restaurants from Yaowarat and Banthat Thong neighbourhoods. The preview of the food festival drew reporters, influencers, and content creators.

