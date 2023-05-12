Thai farmers call on next government to address their debt crisis

Pramote Charoensilp, president of the Thai Agriculturist Association, said that most of them are landless farmers who rent small plots of land to grow rice.

“Most farmers are burdened by debt. We want the next government to solve this problem. About 4.6 million households, or 20 million people, are involved in farming, covering over 62 million rai [24.5 million acres]. They form an important economic sector of the country,” Pramote said.

He also called on the government to help farmers reduce their production expenses by cutting the cost of fertilisers, pesticides, fuel and electricity. This will make them more competitive against farmers in neighbouring countries, Pramote said.

The association’s vice president, Decha Nutalai, estimated that over 90% of Thai farmers are indebted.

“We want the new government to tackle this problem and come up with ways to help farmers lessen or remove their debt burden,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, there are about 8 million farming households and 4.6 million of them grow rice, helping Thailand to become a leading rice exporter.