Most of Thailand to be quite wet on election day
Remember to carry an umbrella when you step out to cast your vote on Sunday because it is expected to be rather wet.
The North, Northeast, and upper Central region of Thailand can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday due to the influence of tropical cyclone “Mocha”, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.
The cyclone, which is hovering over the upper Bay of Bengal will make landfall over Rakhine State in upper Myanmar on Sunday, bringing isolated heavy showers to upper Thailand until Monday.
People in affected areas are warned of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and runoffs. Motorists are advised to be cautious and farmers advised to protect their crops.
In the South, isolated thundershowers are forecast due to southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea. Waves in upper Andaman can be more than 3 metres high during thundershowers. Ships are advised to proceed with caution, while small boats should stay ashore until Tuesday.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Metropolitan Bangkok
Hot with isolated thundershowers. Temperature lows 25-29°C and highs 33-37°C.
North
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperature lows 22-25°C and highs 28-35°C.
Northeast
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom. Temperature lows 23-26°C and highs 31-35°C.
Central
Hot with scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Singburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Temperature lows 24-26°C and highs 36-37°C.
East
Hot with scattered thundershowers mostly in Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperature lows 25-28°C and highs 31-36°C. Waves about 1 metre high in thundershowers.
South (East Coast)
Hot with isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla. Temperature lows 24-27°C and highs 34-38°C. Waves about 1 metre high during thundershowers.
South (West Coast)
Hot with isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperature lows 25-27°C and highs 33-36°C. Waves over 3 metres high from Ranong upwards. From Phuket downwards, waves will be over 2 metres in thundershowers.