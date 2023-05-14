Most of Thailand to be quite wet on election day

The North, Northeast, and upper Central region of Thailand can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday due to the influence of tropical cyclone “Mocha”, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.

The cyclone, which is hovering over the upper Bay of Bengal will make landfall over Rakhine State in upper Myanmar on Sunday, bringing isolated heavy showers to upper Thailand until Monday.

People in affected areas are warned of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and runoffs. Motorists are advised to be cautious and farmers advised to protect their crops.

In the South, isolated thundershowers are forecast due to southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea. Waves in upper Andaman can be more than 3 metres high during thundershowers. Ships are advised to proceed with caution, while small boats should stay ashore until Tuesday.