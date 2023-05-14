Chuwit claims armed men showed up to disrupt his anti-marijuana rally

The former massage parlour tycoon told Phya Thai police that his convoy was surrounded by some seven or eight men on motorcycles on Saturday afternoon. He added that the group blocked the traffic, and one of them pulled out a gun, while another two indicated they had hidden weapons.

Chuwit then used a bullhorn to announce that he would report anybody carrying weapons in public, which prompted the “armed men” to take off.

The former politician said he had not staged this standoff to gain public attention, adding that one of the men wore a jacket with the logo of a “certain political party”.

Chuwit has been campaigning against the legalisation of cannabis in Thailand, one of Bhumjaithai Party’s major policies.

On Thursday, Bhumjaithai filed a lawsuit against Chuwit accusing him of disrupting its election campaigns. Chuwit had shown up at a Bhumjaithai rally in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on May 2.

Pol Maj-General Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, said investigators have been told to question every witness and check all CCTV cameras to track down the suspects as soon as possible.