Chuwit upstages MP registration with broom to sweep away dirty politics

Chuwit called on political parties and politicians to declare their intentions clearly, adding that they should not change their minds later.

"I hope that each political party will have a clear intention regarding which side they will be on," he said.

Rumours are circulating that the ruling Palang Pracharath Party has done a deal with opposition party Pheu Thai to share power after the election.

Chuwit also asked political parties to stop trading renegade MPs, adding that people should consider their options thoroughly before casting their votes.