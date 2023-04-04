Chuwit upstages MP registration with broom to sweep away dirty politics
Whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit showed up at party-list MP candidate registration on Tuesday to protest cannabis legalisation and MP defections.
The former soapy massage tycoon and ex-politician arrived at Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district with an amplifier and a vinyl signboard reading "Strike against cannabis legalisation”.
He got busy sweeping the floor with a broom – a symbolic protest against MPs switching parties and cannabis legalisation.
Chuwit called on political parties and politicians to declare their intentions clearly, adding that they should not change their minds later.
"I hope that each political party will have a clear intention regarding which side they will be on," he said.
Rumours are circulating that the ruling Palang Pracharath Party has done a deal with opposition party Pheu Thai to share power after the election.
Chuwit also asked political parties to stop trading renegade MPs, adding that people should consider their options thoroughly before casting their votes.
According to former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, Thai politics is now divided into two opposing sides. One is led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party and the other by fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, patriarch of Pheu Thai.