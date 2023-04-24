Chuwit accuses parties of rampant vote-buying ahead of May 14 election
Thailand’s top whistle-blower Chuwit Kamolvisit aired new allegations on Monday, saying that some political parties are spending up to 3,000 baht per head to buy votes.
The former politician and massage-parlour tycoon claimed that parties are spending 1,000 to 3,000 per head based on the provinces.
For instance, he said, the highest amount will be spent in the South. Phuket, he said, will probably see 3,000 baht spent per head for votes.
“This election will see the highest sum of money spent on buying votes in Thailand’s political history,” he said.
He added that village volunteers will serve as middlemen between villagers and chief canvassers, and will be the ones distributing the money.
Chuwit reckons the money will be handed out in four stages, namely:
• 300-500 baht paid initially with a promise of the remainder to be paid on election day
• 100-300 baht per head paid to get villagers to attend election rallies
• 300-500 baht per head paid to villagers to attend big rallies
• Village volunteers provide a list of how many voters are eligible for the 1,000-3,000 baht handout.