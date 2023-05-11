Bhumjaithai sues Chuwit for 100 million baht over election criticism

The party sued Chuwit for 100 million baht in damages and asked the court to bar him from interfering in its final pre-election rally in Bangkok on Friday.

"We are not seeking to limit Chuwit's constitutional right [to free speech], but we ask him not to accuse or threaten the Bhumjaithai Party," said party lawyer Natchanikarn Ketkhamkhwa.

"We want to ensure peace and order in the upcoming campaign rally, which is an important final lap."