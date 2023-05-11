Bhumjaithai sues Chuwit for 100 million baht over election criticism
Bhumjaithai Party filed a lawsuit against whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit on Thursday, accusing him of disrupting its nationwide election campaign when he turned up at its rally in Bangkok's Din Daeng district on May 2.
The party sued Chuwit for 100 million baht in damages and asked the court to bar him from interfering in its final pre-election rally in Bangkok on Friday.
"We are not seeking to limit Chuwit's constitutional right [to free speech], but we ask him not to accuse or threaten the Bhumjaithai Party," said party lawyer Natchanikarn Ketkhamkhwa.
"We want to ensure peace and order in the upcoming campaign rally, which is an important final lap."
Bhumjaithai’s final rally for Sunday’s general election will be held at Show DC mall in the capital’s Bang Kapi district. The party says Chuwit’s criticism has damaged its popularity with voters.
Chuwit has been shadowing Bhumjaithai on the campaign trail in a crusade against its policy for legalisation of marijuana. The colourful former soapy massage tycoon and politician has vowed to “destroy” the party.
Another Bhumjaithai lawyer, Pichai Iam-on, explained the 100-million-baht compensation claim was based on average campaign spending of 1.9 million baht for each of the parties’ 400 MP candidates.
The lawsuit comes after Bhumjaithai won an injunction from the Civil Court on April 5 to prevent Chuwit from criticising the party’s cannabis policy.