MedPark Hospital to launch medical school

“Together we will prepare MedPark to be the first hospital in Thailand to apply for ACGME certification that will allow trainees to take US clinical boards, develop joint educational programmes that align with the requirements of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, and establish ongoing education, clinical observation, and exchange programmes,” he said.

Derman explained that Northwestern Medicine is considering providing clinical services as visiting physicians at MedPark in different clinical areas initially related to general surgery, primary care, and radiology,

John Breidenstine, minister counsellor for commercial affairs and Asean regional senior commercial officer at the US Embassy said: “I’m delighted to be here and witness the MoU signing, it underlines the strength of the US and Thai partnership,”

“It’s a perfect collaboration and the team is a perfect match,” he said.

Chief executive and global development and director of international relations of Northwestern Medicine, Jessica Morrissey was also delighted at the partnership,

saying, “ I’m blown away by the commitment, the standard of care, the interest in education and continuous learning for the team at MedPark. They value the same things as us and we are very excited about this relationship,” she said.

Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital said, “Today is possible because the embassy has always assisted Thailand and MedPark in connecting with leading universities in the US.”

Dr Sinn outlined the benefits of studying in a local hospital rather than in a school abroad, which is both expensive and time-consuming.

“When we bring education to the local facility, there is magic between the doctors, patients and staff. It is much more powerful and the transfer of information and knowledge is much quicker and more lasting than flying across the world to study,” said Derman.

Northwestern Medicine, formerly Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, is a non-profit healthcare system affiliated with the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago, Illinois.