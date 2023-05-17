Thailand's Thaksin lauds digital-savvy Move Forward for election triumph

"Today, I have made the decision (to return home) without caring about anything else. Being away from home for 17 years feels like being in a big prison because it intrudes into my own home, my own country." he said.

"The core principle of the Pheu Thai Party and the Shinawatra family is to respect and love the institution of the monarchy. How others perceive it is not something I can control. I am who I am, and I am open to criticism because I do not engage in any negative actions towards the monarchy. I only engage in political struggles. As for the institution itself, I hold deep respect and reverence for it."

He reiterated he planned to return to Thailand in July and asked if he was ready to face jail said he was ready to face whatever was in front of him.

Before Sunday's vote, Pheu Thai and its previous incarnations had won every Thai election since 2001, including two in landslides, based on mass marketing and populist policies that won the loyalty of millions of working-class Thais.

During the discussion, Thaksin also pledged his family's loyalty to the monarchy and stressed Pheu Thai would not back any move by Move Forward that would impact the palace.