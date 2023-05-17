Hot and humid weather continues over much of Thailand

Air pollution continues to show improvement with a low accumulation of particulate matter and good ventilation.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will be hot and hazy with 10% chance of rain later in the day and temperatures of 26°C in the morning rising to up to 38C in the afternoon. The picture will be similar in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, with southwesterly winds and a 10% to 20% chance of rain and maximum temperatures of between 36°C and 38°C.

The South meanwhile will be hot with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and a maximum temperature of 37°C. Winds are southwesterly with wave height of 1 metre rising to 2 metres during storms.