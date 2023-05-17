Hot and humid weather continues over much of Thailand
With the weakening of southwesterly winds over upper Thailand, hot and humid weather will prevail over much of Upper and Central Thailand, with rain and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.
Air pollution continues to show improvement with a low accumulation of particulate matter and good ventilation.
Bangkok and surrounding areas will be hot and hazy with 10% chance of rain later in the day and temperatures of 26°C in the morning rising to up to 38C in the afternoon. The picture will be similar in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, with southwesterly winds and a 10% to 20% chance of rain and maximum temperatures of between 36°C and 38°C.
The South meanwhile will be hot with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and a maximum temperature of 37°C. Winds are southwesterly with wave height of 1 metre rising to 2 metres during storms.