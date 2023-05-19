Thailand officially anointed as host of 2025 SEA Games

The 33rd Games are scheduled for December 9-20, 2025 with most of the events being held in Bangkok, while marine competitions will be held in the seaside provinces of Chonburi and Songkhla.

Nakhon Ratchasima, meanwhile, was chosen to host the Asean Para Games slated for January 20-26, 2026.

Joining Chadchart at the closing ceremony in Morodok Techo National Stadium were Chonburi deputy governor Niti Wiwatwanich, Songkhla governor Jetsada Jitrat, and Sports Authority of Thailand deputy governor Prachum Boonthiam.

Thailand also highlighted its culture and traditions to welcome member countries to the next edition with “Sawasdee SEA Games”, a show designed by Kid Buak Sipp group, who won the Thailand Got Talent Season 1 competition in 2011.

Vietnam took home the highest number of gold medals (136) at this year’s Games in Cambodia, followed by Thailand (108), Indonesia (86) and Cambodia (81). Thai athletes also scored 96 silver medals and 108 bronze medals for a total of 312.