BTS Skytrain services disruption hits numerous passengers

Social media was abuzz when BTS Skytrain officials announced at 8.50am that services were disrupted on the Lat Phrao - Mor Chit line section, resulting in a 30-minute delay, which also affected the Sukhumvit line, leaving a large number of passengers stranded at the Lat Phrao intersection station.

The station suffered from overcrowding as, while passengers were unable to board the trains, more passengers disembarked from trains coming in from Chatuchak station.

Social media users, particularly on Twitter, shared information about the BTS disruption. There was a breakdown in the air-conditioning system too, forcing passengers to open windows to get some fresh air amid the hot weather.

Many Facebook users expressed their dissatisfaction at the lack of advance notice and urged the authorities to address this recurring issue and also reflect the disruption in the fare they charged.

According to the latest update report at 10.15am, BTS services had resumed, but there were still a large number of stranded passengers at the station.

