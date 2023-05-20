Thailand sending essential supplies to cyclone-hit Myanmar

The spokesperson for Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kanchana Patarachoke, said that the Thai government had expressed its concerns to Myanmar where Cyclone Mocha has killed 145 people and left 800,000 people in need of food aid, according to reports as of Friday evening.

Kanchana, who is also the director-general of the Department of Information, said: “Thailand is seeking to offer assistance to Myanmar, which is a close neighbour of Thailand,” she said.