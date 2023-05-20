Thailand readies supplies for Cyclone Mocha victims in Myanmar
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) will send two military cargo planes to Yangon next Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid to victims of Cyclone Mocha.
The cyclone made landfall in Rakhine State to the west last Sunday before moving on to Sagaing and Magway in central Myanmar.
The cargo planes will carry food and other supplies donated by Thai businesses and organisations such as the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), Board of Trade and the Thai Red Cross Society.
The donations were delivered to the RTAF Wing 6 inside Don Mueang military airport on Friday.
Air Marshal Somporn Taepanit, director of RTAF’s Directorate of Civil Affairs, took receipt of the donations, which include instant noodles, tents, canned fish, rice, chocolate drink, disaster survival kits, flashlights, mosquito repellent and garbage bags.
Two C-130H aircraft will take off for Yangon next Tuesday to deliver the aid, the RTAF confirmed.
Cyclone Mocha, described as the strongest storm to hit Myanmar in a decade, has claimed at least 145 lives and left thousands of people in urgent need of food, water, shelter, and medical assistance.