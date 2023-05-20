Wild Boars: Memorial planned for inspiring rescue from flooded cave
As the fifth anniversary of the successful rescue of the Wild Boars footballers and their coach from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai approaches, officials in the northern province are preparing a memorial event and planning to allow tourists to venture deeper into the cave.
The young footballers and their coach were trapped inside the heavily flooded cave between June 23 and July 10, 2018.
Their daring, improbable, and carefully planned rescue by a team of Thai and international divers received global attention. Many believed the rescue mission would fail.
The memorial event will be held on July 10 to coincide with the successful rescue of the 12 youths and their coach.
Alms will be offered to monks to make merit for former Thai SEAL diver Saman Kunan, who lost his life during the rescue operation.
Alms will also be offered to make merit for Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, one of the rescued footballers who died at the age of 17 while attending a football academy in England in February.
Dom, the team captain, had received a scholarship to attend the football academy and said his goal was to return to Thailand to play for the national team.
Other events will be held between July 10 and 15 to commemorate the rescue, pay homage to Sergeant Sam and Dom, and express gratitude to the volunteers who saved 13 lives.
This will include a panel discussion and exhibition on changes to the cave.
Provincial officials also said that they are preparing to allow visitors to venture deeper into the cave, under tight restrictions.
The cave complex in Tham Luang Khunnam Nangnon National became a destination for visitors who had been inspired by the high-profile rescue.
However, they have been restricted to its entrance, Chamber 1, and are only allowed to venture 150 metres from the entrance. Sixteen 30-minute tours of no more than 25 visitors are allowed each day.
Chamber 1 of the cave was used to house the command centre for an international team of cave divers and rescue experts involved in the rescue operation.
It opened to visitors on October 16 last year.
Atthaphon Charoenchansa, acting director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said plans are in the work to open Chamber 2 of the cave to visitors.
No exact date has been set for this as an official announcement is pending.
Restrictions will be applied to visits to protect the cave’s fragile ecosystem, Atthaphon said.
Visitors will only be allowed to enter Chamber 2 accompanied by park officials.
Four groups of no more than 15 tourists each will be allowed to enter Chamber 2 each day, Atthaphon said.
They will be required to make a reservation to enter Chamber 2 at least one week before their visit.
Chamber 3 of the cave complex will also open, but only to researchers and experts for academic purposes, Atthaphon said.
Entrance to Chamber 3 requires permission from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation at least 30 days prior to a visit.
Officials at the national park met on Friday to discuss preparations to mark the fifth anniversary of the successful rescue operation.
Atthaphon chaired the meeting. Senior officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation attended the meeting.
Vernon Unsworth, a diver from the rescue team, also attended the meeting.
Plans to manage research studies in the cave complex and visits by tourists were also discussed at the meeting.