Wild Boars: Memorial planned for inspiring rescue from flooded cave

The young footballers and their coach were trapped inside the heavily flooded cave between June 23 and July 10, 2018.

Their daring, improbable, and carefully planned rescue by a team of Thai and international divers received global attention. Many believed the rescue mission would fail.

The memorial event will be held on July 10 to coincide with the successful rescue of the 12 youths and their coach.

Alms will be offered to monks to make merit for former Thai SEAL diver Saman Kunan, who lost his life during the rescue operation.

Alms will also be offered to make merit for Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, one of the rescued footballers who died at the age of 17 while attending a football academy in England in February.

Dom, the team captain, had received a scholarship to attend the football academy and said his goal was to return to Thailand to play for the national team.

Other events will be held between July 10 and 15 to commemorate the rescue, pay homage to Sergeant Sam and Dom, and express gratitude to the volunteers who saved 13 lives.

This will include a panel discussion and exhibition on changes to the cave.