Chiang Mai residents fear ancient gate with ruptured wall will topple

Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthithavorn has instructed the Muang Chiang Mai Municipality to work with the 7th Fine Arts Office to speed up the restoration of Suan Dok Gate, he said.

The Fine Arts Office has developed a plan to restore the gate, but the work should be accelerated as local residents are worried that the wall might collapse onto an adjacent road in Muang district’s tambon Sriphum.

A two-metre vertical crack is on the north side of the gate. The gap in the crack is so wide people can see through it to the other side of the wall.