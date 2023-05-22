Thai economy must accelerate decarbonisation as global restrictions rise: NESDB

The country is facing mounting regulatory pressure from export markets and foreign investors, necessitating a proactive response.

Danucha Pichayanan, the secretary-general of NESDB, highlighted a significant regulation impacting Thai exports – the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) introduced by the European Union. CBAM will impose charges on exporters who fail to adopt technology to reduce carbon emissions that fuel global warming and climate change. The transition phase of CBAM is set to begin in October this year, when importers of goods to the EU will be required to report greenhouse gas from production of imports. However, charges for excess greenhouse emissions will only be levied from 2026, as stated in the EU’s CBAM document issued last December.

NESDB’s Danucha explained that CBAM acts as a new trade barrier, demanding Thai manufacturers and exporters meet higher standards.

On foreign investment, Danucha said that as a major global production base, Thailand needs to prepare for the increasing demand for clean energy in production processes and specific industries.

New investors are increasingly seeking 100% renewable energy industries, driving Thailand to gradually phase out coal-fired power plants and increase the share of electricity generated from clean energy sources, he said.

Danucha is registered as a board member of national energy conglomerate PTT, according to its website.

He also addressed management of increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters caused by global warming. He urged the government to allocate adequate budget to mitigate the impacts from floods and drought which have caused extensive damage and human tolls in recent years.