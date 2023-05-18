As region regresses on green transition, UN agency calls for concerted action

Sustainable business

Companies all over the world are working on the green transition to deal with impact of climate change, said Esther An, chief sustainability officer of Singaporean real-estate multinational City Developments Limited.

"If we do not do anything, the global temperature could rise by up to 3.8C," she said, advising entrepreneurs to work with all stakeholders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Entrepreneurs should be aggressive in green transition and take a forward-looking view, she said, adding that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) can start their transition to sustainability based on what is important to their business.

Malchutar Kingnet, head of the renewable energy business section of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), called for regulations to be imposed so that businesses can be ready for the green transition.

Renewable energy is a key tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, she said.

EGAT has policies and technologies to reduce carbon emission, she said, pointing to its efforts to encourages people to install solar panels on their rooftops and use renewable energy, Malchutar explained.

EGAT is also studying how to use carbon capture, utilisation and storage and other green technologies to reduce carbon emissions further, she said.

Sineenuch Kokanutaporn, managing director of Thai Eastern Group Holdings, said it is working on sustainable development to meet European Union (EU) regulations, such as deforestation-free product regulation. The company produces rubber, palm oil and renewable energy. It will be required to meet EU regulations to export to the massive market.

Sineenuch said the company’s sustainable development plans are in line with His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's Sufficient Economy Philosophy to ensure that industry and environment coexist.

The company's sustainable development covers the management of water, waste, energy, supply chain and biodiversity conservation, she explained.

"We have turned ourselves into an organic waste recycler," she said.

The three executives agreed that MSMEs should reduce greenhouse gas emissions so that the world can achieve its net-zero emissions goals.

Banks as batteries

Innovations, incentives and access to funding are necessary for driving the environmental, social and governance framework, speakers told the forum.

Businesses should have sustainability reports to track and monitor their green transformation progress in line with international standards, they said.

Green finance is necessary for all entrepreneurs to achieve their sustainable development goals, said Takerng Osirichaivet, senior vice president of Kasikornbank.

If SDGs are navigators and policymakers are drivers, banks are the batteries that make electric cars move forward, he said.

Takerng added that all sectors should work together on sustainable development and align their efforts in one direction.

The Asia-Pacific region made a commitment towards net-zero carbon emission during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Bangkok last year, said Jamjun Siriganjanavong, executive vice-president at Bank of Ayudhya.

Apart from cooperation among sectors, she said Thailand should develop a sustainable finance taxonomy to promote sustainable development in line with global trends.

Suntad Srijarupurk, vice-president of corporate sustainability at United Overseas Bank, said sustainable finance is among the factors that encourage entrepreneurs to pay attention to net-zero carbon emissions.

A sustainable finance taxonomy should benefit large and small enterprises, allowing them to turn to cleaner solutions, Suntad said.

Criteria and requirements related to sustainable finance should be in place to support business in the long term, he added

Jirawat Panpiemras, head of the sustainability team at Bangkok Bank, said green finance should be able to encourage entrepreneurs to work on sustainable development, such as favourable incentives.

A digital platform is also necessary to support banks and entrepreneurs in data integration, he added.

Sustainable finance lets companies access renewable solutions, said Susan Olsen, a senior investment specialist for private sector financial institutions in the Mekong Region at the Asian Development Bank.

She said MSMEs should be able to access green finance to keep up with global trends and the benefits of the green transition should be explained to them.

All bank executives agreed that MSMEs are critical to the green economy. They should be aware of green finance's risks and opportunities, so they can work on sustainable development in the right way, they said.