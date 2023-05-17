Thailand keen to serve as Asean energy hub in transition towards sustainability

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary at the Energy Ministry, revealed this ambitious objective during his speech at the opening ceremony on Wednesday of “Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2023”.

He emphasised that green and clean energy with no negative environmental impact is the necessary path, as many countries around the world, including Thailand, have already committed to achieving carbon neutrality and net zero emissions by 2050.

There are many things that must be done in order to achieve the goal of sustainability, he said, before adding that the kingdom would like to serve as the centre of the Southeast Asia region, connecting and exchanging green innovation technology and energy solutions with the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, Thailand intends to develop a new growth engine to power the economy in the long run.

Thailand already has at least three advantages to become a regional hub of clean energy and mobility, according to Pisut Painmanakul, secretary to Thailand’s Minister of Energy.

The first is that Thailand’s carbon emissions, in comparison with its neighbours, are relatively low. This demonstrates that the country has already taken carbon emissions seriously and introduced steps to reduce greenhouse gases as much as possible.

Second, Thailand has already provided a variety of energy sources during the transition period towards completely clean and green sustainability. He stated that this factor would ensure the country has enough energy to use and move the country forward.