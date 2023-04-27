Thailand EV registrations soar in March as buyers grab generous incentives

Anucha said the rise was driven by government incentives for EVs buyers, as well as measures to help EV manufacturers penetrate the Thai market. Buyers of four-wheel EVs get discounts of 70,000 to 150,000 baht, depending on battery size. A subsidy of 18,000 baht is available for purchases of e-motorcycles.

For manufacturers of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), import duties have been cut by 40% on units priced under 2 million baht and 20% for units priced between 2 million and 7 million baht. Other government incentives include a 24-billion-baht subsidy scheme for the local EV battery industry. The aim is to transform Thailand into an EV hub, with electric vehicles making up 30% of total autos produced by 2030 and sales of combustion-engine vehicle phased out completely by 2035.