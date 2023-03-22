Energy forum in Bangkok to offer insights on trends and tech to policymakers
Global energy leaders will discuss and exchange ideas about current energy trends and innovative technologies at the first "Ministerial Energy Forum”, organised by Thailand’s Energy Ministry.
The event is being held in collaboration with exhibition and conferences organisers dmg events, and exhibition management professional ExpoSis, at the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit in Bangkok from May 17-19.
The forum will provide international policymakers with greater insights into the forces driving Southeast Asia's energy markets, as well as assist them in identifying ways to support regional ambitions, achieve a just energy transition, and accelerate a shared global vision for decarbonisation.
Pisut Pianmanakul, secretary to the minister of energy, said at a press conference on Wednesday that green energy has become a requirement rather than an option. Countries all over the world are moving in that direction, but they face two major challenges: inclusiveness and affordability.
Exploring the best solutions
He noted that the inaugural Ministerial Energy Forum would be a great opportunity for each country to learn from one another and explore the best solutions that can be implemented.
As the energy transition continues to affect almost every aspect of global policymaking, the forum would bring together key figures from Southeast Asia and beyond, including the ministers of energy, policymakers, diplomats, and others, to generate strategic and technical insights that would help shape the short, medium, and long-term policies that would define the decades ahead, he pointed out.
He expected the forum to shed light on the Thai government's policies and priorities.
The forum would support the development of the energy sector in Thailand and the wider Asean region, as the country's burgeoning economic growth and increased energy demand position the country at the centre of the global energy transition, he added.
Commitment to net-zero
“Thailand is proud to be carving a new path towards sustainable development. We are committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065 and we are excited by the opportunity that the event presents to help us achieve these goals, and to showcase our ongoing efforts, including the Bangkok Goals for the BCG [bio-circular-green] economy.” Pisut said.
Christopher Hudson, president of dmg events, organisers of Future Energy Asia, explained that the event would include a high-level strategic summit, a technical conference, and an international exhibition where industry players would showcase their technologies and services in addition to the Ministerial Energy Forum.
Key topics will include oil, gas, renewables, hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, all of which play an important role in achieving net-zero targets on a regional and global scale.
The fifth annual regional energy expo will be held in conjunction with Future Mobility Asia, a comprehensive showcase of future clean mobility concepts, solutions, technologies, and innovations.
The Future Mobility Asia exhibition and strategic and technical conferences will serve as a central meeting point for original equipment manufacturers, mobility innovators, aftermarket suppliers, and technology solution providers to meet, network, and drive forward Asia's mobility transition and transformation.
The Future Mobility Hub, the region's first of its kind, will be a highlight of the Future Mobility Asia exhibition, offering visitors a glimpse into a cosmopolitan city where future mobility and technology are woven into one uniquely interactive and immersive showcase, he said.
Over 70 countries taking part
Hudson expects over 18,000 visitors to attend Future Energy Asia in Bangkok. Over 300 companies from more than 70 countries will be represented on the exhibition floor, demonstrating the critical role that the energy sector plays in meeting global demand while also unlocking the potential of a decarbonised future.
Marcus Magee, vice president-Asia of dmg events, said that the summit and conference would bring together over 350 experts and over 1,500 senior decision-makers for more than 200 sessions over the course of three days.
He noted that the sessions would enable the strategic actions needed to navigate this critical moment, and that delegates would be given key insights into the vital progress being made towards achieving net-zero ambitions, both regionally and globally.
Why Thailand was chosen?
Thailand was chosen to host the event because it is one of the region's most active players in renewable energy and has clear sustainable policies, he said.
As one of the major supporters of the event, Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayuthaya, president of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said that the event is part of the bureau's efforts to brand the country as the leading hub of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions venue.
He explained that this would help Thailand draw high-spending visitors to the country.
“We look forward to supporting this year’s edition of Future Energy Asia, a primary event of focus especially with the Ministerial Energy Forum. Thailand is a global hub at the centre of the fastest and most important economic growth in the world which is why the issues that will be addressed at this year’s event are so important,” he said.
According to the organiser, Southeast Asia will be the world's fourth largest economy by 2030, with energy demand expected to triple by 2040, putting it at the forefront of global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.
Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia will provide the international community with unprecedented access to industry insights and business leaders who are transforming the energy value chain, as well as unrivalled benefits to the local and regional industries. It would also generate hundreds of millions of dollars in trade value.
The forum and exhibition will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok from May 17 to 19.