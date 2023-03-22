Energy forum in Bangkok to offer insights on trends and tech to policymakers

The event is being held in collaboration with exhibition and conferences organisers dmg events, and exhibition management professional ExpoSis, at the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit in Bangkok from May 17-19.

The forum will provide international policymakers with greater insights into the forces driving Southeast Asia's energy markets, as well as assist them in identifying ways to support regional ambitions, achieve a just energy transition, and accelerate a shared global vision for decarbonisation.

Pisut Pianmanakul, secretary to the minister of energy, said at a press conference on Wednesday that green energy has become a requirement rather than an option. Countries all over the world are moving in that direction, but they face two major challenges: inclusiveness and affordability.

Exploring the best solutions

He noted that the inaugural Ministerial Energy Forum would be a great opportunity for each country to learn from one another and explore the best solutions that can be implemented.

As the energy transition continues to affect almost every aspect of global policymaking, the forum would bring together key figures from Southeast Asia and beyond, including the ministers of energy, policymakers, diplomats, and others, to generate strategic and technical insights that would help shape the short, medium, and long-term policies that would define the decades ahead, he pointed out.

He expected the forum to shed light on the Thai government's policies and priorities.

The forum would support the development of the energy sector in Thailand and the wider Asean region, as the country's burgeoning economic growth and increased energy demand position the country at the centre of the global energy transition, he added.