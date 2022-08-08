Bangkok named best city in Asia-Pacific for international conventions

According to the report, Bangkok has 194 local leaders active on the boards of global organisations, which has helped them draw up to 123 meetings to the capital since 2018.

This resulted in Bangkok being given a harnessing ratio of 63.4 per cent.

Bangkok was followed by Shanghai (51.7 per cent), Singapore (50.8 per cent), Taipei (45.9 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (44.3 per cent).

Bangkok also came in at No 6 globally, after Prague (95 per cent), Dublin (81.9 per cent), Lisbon (81.8 per cent), Montreal (77.2 per cent) and Berlin (64.7 per cent).