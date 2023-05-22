Tourist boat overturns in Phang Nga, no casualtiesbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
MONDAY, May 22, 2023
nationthailand
Tourist boat overturns in Phang Nga, no casualties

Tourist boat overturns in Phang Nga, no casualties

MONDAY, May 22, 2023

Five foreigners, a guide and a navigator were rescued after their long-tail boat “Hua Thong” overturned in Ao Phang Nga National Park on Monday afternoon.

The boat was heading to Panyi Island at 2pm when the navigator fell overboard, the impact of which made the boat overturn, said the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre.

Tourist boat overturns in Phang Nga, no casualties

Of the tourists two hailed from Ireland, one from the Philippines and one from Switzerland. All seven were rescued by boats nearby and delivered to Phang Nga’s Takua Thung district, the officials said.

Tourist boat overturns in Phang Nga, no casualties

Nobody was injured as all passengers were wearing life jackets, the officials said, adding that they will investigate the case further to seek the cause of the accident.

ALL 6 PHOTOS

image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
image-gallery
TAGS
Phang NgaBoataccidentTouristsforeigners
RELATED
nationthailand