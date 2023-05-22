Tourist boat overturns in Phang Nga, no casualties
Five foreigners, a guide and a navigator were rescued after their long-tail boat “Hua Thong” overturned in Ao Phang Nga National Park on Monday afternoon.
The boat was heading to Panyi Island at 2pm when the navigator fell overboard, the impact of which made the boat overturn, said the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre.
Of the tourists two hailed from Ireland, one from the Philippines and one from Switzerland. All seven were rescued by boats nearby and delivered to Phang Nga’s Takua Thung district, the officials said.
Nobody was injured as all passengers were wearing life jackets, the officials said, adding that they will investigate the case further to seek the cause of the accident.