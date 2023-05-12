Tech institute dean calls for more investment in safety after fatal accident

In a shocking accident on Sunday afternoon, a large concrete segment fell from the under-construction motorway. The accident also injured another worker.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) claimed shortly after the collapse that the fall of precast concrete onto the road was caused by the snapping of a lifting frame.

Komsan Maleesee, the dean of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, said in response to EXAT’s explanation that suitable engineering and safety management measures could help prevent such errors.