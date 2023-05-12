Tech institute dean calls for more investment in safety after fatal accident
A renowned academic has urged contractors to revise their safety protocols for big projects to ensure the safety of commuters following a deadly incident on Rama 2 Road in Bangkok that resulted in the death of one worker and damage to four passing vehicles.
In a shocking accident on Sunday afternoon, a large concrete segment fell from the under-construction motorway. The accident also injured another worker.
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) claimed shortly after the collapse that the fall of precast concrete onto the road was caused by the snapping of a lifting frame.
Komsan Maleesee, the dean of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, said in response to EXAT’s explanation that suitable engineering and safety management measures could help prevent such errors.
Contractors need to be educated about safety in construction sites, as they are accountable for the lives of commuters, he said.
“To make our city liveable, we must reduce the risk on the road and assure everyone's safety,” he added.
He also urged owners of construction sites to inspect their machinery before each construction begins as well as provide traffic lanes away from the sites.
“People are advised to avoid using roads that are under construction,” he warned.
The Rama 2 Road has been notorious for “never-ending” construction work that has caused several road accidents. The road has seen at least seven accidents over the past 10 months.