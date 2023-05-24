Thailand's socioeconomic recovery from Covid-19, but poor families continue to face challenges

Unicef's High-Frequency Surveys aimed to monitor the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other shocks such as price increases on households, and track their recovery trajectories, including in areas such as household income, employment, childcare, food security, health, education and social assistance. Two rounds were conducted in September 2022 and March 2023, interviewing more than 2,000 households across Thailand.

The survey reveals an overall positive trend, particularly for those who had lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 90 % having returned to work as of March 2023, compared to 79 % in September 2022. This positive trend has been accompanied by an improvement in income, with 55 % of respondents reporting that their income had increased, with nearly half of them stating that the increase was substantial.

Unfortunately, households with children appear to recover slower than the rest of the population. According to the survey, households with children found it more difficult to start working again after losing their jobs, mainly due to childcare obligations. Mothers and grandmothers were the main providers of care, with 86 % responsible for that work, compared with just 4 % of fathers and grandfathers.