Construction, property, restaurants to be hardest hit by wage hike, study shows

Businesses are worried this wage hike could have an adverse impact on their operations and profitability.

Here are some details provided by Asia Plus Securities on the potential impact the wage hike will have on key industries:

Construction

The construction industry, which relies heavily on labour, will suffer a significant impact as a higher proportion of labour costs will bring down its net profit margins. Even minor changes in the wage structure can have a considerable impact on profits in this industry.

Industrial Estates

The impact on industrial estate land sales would likely be limited. Between 2010 and 2012, when the minimum daily wage was adjusted from 215 baht to 300 baht (up by 40%), the sales volume of industrial estate land was not affected because corporate income tax was also reduced. Besides, Thailand has a clear advantage in the region in terms of infrastructure and land-ownership rights, which will continue attracting investment and compensate for the impact of the wage hike.

Property Development

Increasing the minimum wage to 450 baht per day will have a negative impact on the development costs of residential projects. If other costs remain the same, property developers may need to adjust their selling price by 5-10% to maintain feasible profit margins.

Tourism and Airports

Hotels may experience an impact on net profits due to labour costs, which account for approximately 25-30% of their operating expenses. However, hotels may be able to overcome this by increasing their service charges.

Airports, on the other hand, may suffer very little impact because even though employee salaries account for 32% of operating costs, they are not based on the minimum wage rate.