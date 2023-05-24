BMA Express Service Centre opens at Paradise Park

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Express Service Centre was recently set up on the ground floor of the mall on Srinakarin Road to fix the perennial problems of inadequate parking space and crowding at the Prawet district office, BMA’s deputy permanent secretary Chaloemphol Chotinuchit said on Tuesday.

Chaloemphol said in addition to offering such basic services as issuing ID cards and house registration, the centre will also offer senior registration services to provide a convenient channel for the elderly to receive benefits.

“This will also reduce crowding at the district office, which records visits from about 300 seniors per month,” he said.

He added that in the next phase, the BMA Express Service Centre will also accept applications for other services such as emptying septic tanks and cutting tree branches.

Chaloemphol added that the BMA officials manning the centre have been trained in customer services, such as providing instructions on using the Line OA platform to contact the city, facilitating persons with disabilities, and coordinating with the city’s Food Bank in accepting food donations and distributing them to communities in need.

The BMA Express Service Centre at Paradise Park is located in the Paradise Service zone on G Floor and is open daily from 8.30am to 10.30am. Reserving a queue number in advance via BMA Q application is recommended.

Other services on offer include application for financial aid (e-cases only), registration of businesses and other services provided by departments under district offices and the BMA.