Typhoon Mawar expected to bring unseasonal rains to Thailand this week

The department reported on Wednesday that the storm was still in the Pacific Ocean and was moving northwest rather than towards the South China Sea.

Seri Suparathit, vice president of the National Disaster Warning Council Foundation, urged residents to set up pools or weirs to store rainwater as a reserve against the impact of El Nino, which is predicted to hit Thailand in August.

He warned that Thailand would not get much rain in August due to El Nino, adding that farmers should pay close attention to weather news during this period.