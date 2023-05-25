BTS prepares to launch Yellow Line service

According to the Transport Ministry, the Yellow Line, a straddle-type monorail running between Lat Phrao and Samrong, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is currently inspecting various system details to ensure compliance with international safety standards. Under the terms of the contract, the inspection should take approximately 21 days, with completion anticipated by early June of this year.

The company responsible for operating the Yellow Line electric train is Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co., Ltd. (EBM), which is now recruiting personnel to fill the various job positions related to the Yellow Line’s operations. Service could start by June 3 after the MRTA completes its safety inspection.

The Yellow Line service will initially be free to the public, as by law, fare collection requires approval from the Cabinet and must include 30 days’ advance notice for the public.

According to news reports, the preliminary fare rates were calculated based on the concession agreement in 2016, with initial fares set at 14 baht and a maximum fare of 42 baht. However, before the service begins, fare rates must be adjusted according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), using the CPI of the three months prior to the start of service. Therefore, if the actual service can be launched on June 3 of this year, the fare rates will start at 15 baht and reach a maximum of 45 baht, adjusted based on the CPI of March.