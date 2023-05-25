Jumping into a better life: the profitable world of grasshopper rearing

A kilogram of the grasshoppers goes for 450 baht, while the eggs can be sold for up to 10,000 baht per kg to other grasshopper farmers, said Somphong Cheuthong, 53, a teacher in Surin’s Sang Kha district.

Grasshoppers are a Thai delicacy, often eaten fried and sprinkled with soy sauce as a snack. They are considered a future food due to their high protein and low fat, and can be farmed using agricultural remnants such as coconut coir and banana leaves, he said.

Somphong said he and his wife, Maneewan, 51, who is also a teacher, have long been trying to find second jobs to generate the income they need to cover the expenses of raising two young daughters. They have tried several career options in their free time including opening a coffee shop, raising cows, and growing grapes.

“None of these can compete with grasshoppers in terms of extra income,” said Somphong, adding that he had started by researching on social media how to raise grasshoppers in his free time.

He bought 100 grams of grasshopper eggs for 1,000 baht, which can produce around 500 grasshoppers, and raised them in a homemade shed fashioned from mosquito netting measuring 3x4 metres and two metres in height. The ground must be covered with sand mixed with wet coconut coir, banana leaves or cut grass.

After spreading the eggs on the ground, all the farmer has to do is water them every morning and evening. The eggs will hatch and become adult grasshoppers, after which they will mate with each other and produce more eggs, which can be harvested every 2-3 days.

After 45 days, they will stop laying eggs. The farmer will then sell them for meat and start a new batch of eggs.