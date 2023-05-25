Global food fair wants more Thai SMEs on its menu

The event will draw people from the entire food and beverage supply chain globally to find ways to ensure a sustainable future for the food and beverage industry, said Gerald Bose, CEO of trade and exhibition centre Koelnmesse GmbH.

The event will be an innovative platform to analyse the role food and beverages can play in global sustainability, he said.

"We see ourselves as global bridge builders, bringing people together to create peaceful trade, collaboration, and networking," Bose said.

Bastian Mingers, vice-president of trade fair management at Koelnmesse GmbH, said the event will be the largest exhibition platform for the food and beverage industry.

It will have 7,972 exhibitors and about 170,000 visitors from 201 countries are expected to attend it.

Mingers invited all Thai and other Southeast Asian entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs and startups, to attend the event.

Thailand is currently hosting Thaifex Anuga Asia 2023, Asia's largest food and beverage trade show.

Mingers said the focus will include achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), transparency and traceability of supply chains and products, climate-friendly production, reducing food waste, and developing a circular food system.

Technological progress is also important because it is frequently a driver of new ideas and products, he added.