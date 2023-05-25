EU sets Oct 1 as date to impose carbon tax

According to the OIE, the most affected Thai industries are those related to iron and aluminum. Hence, these industries should make appropriate adjustments to their production process to avoid having to bear the carbon tax which will raise their production costs.

Warawan Chitaroon, the Director General of the Office of Industrial Economics, stated that the carbon tax adjustment measures, known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), are part of the EU's green reform policy. The measures aim to prevent carbon leakage and reduce competitive disadvantages faced by foreign producers with less stringent greenhouse gas emission regulations compared to the EU.

These measures will take full effect on October 1 this year, and are expected to impact industries at high risk of carbon leakage in their production processes, such as steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizer, plastic, and hydrogen industries. Among the Thai goods at risk and affected by these measures are the plastic, steel, and aluminum industries, Warawan said.

In 2022, the total value of plastic exports amounted to 676 million US dollars, accounting for 2.4% of the total exports to the European Union. Steel exports amounted to 201 million US dollars, accounting for 0.7%, and aluminum exports amounted to 111 million US dollars, accounting for 0.4% of the total exports to the European Union.

In addition to the European Union (EU), the United States is also considering the Clean Competition Act (CCA) to regulate carbon pricing on products that generate higher greenhouse gas emissions, both domestically and through imports via CBAM. The CCA is expected to be enforced on January 1st, 2027.