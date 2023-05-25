Bangkok governor and Chaozhou counterpart strengthen ties between sister cities

Led by He Xiaojun, Secretary of the Chaozhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, the delegation is visiting the Thai capital from Tuesday to Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and strengthen the relationship between the two cities.

Chaozhou, commonly known as Teochew, is located in China’s eastern Guangdong province.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the representatives discussed collaborative projects in three key areas: trade and investment, culture and tourism, and agriculture.

Secretary He noted that Teochew is renowned for its ceramic, construction materials, and sanitaryware industries, with many Chinese companies having established branches in Thailand. He added that many Thais are also familiar with Teochew dialect, cuisine, music, and traditional performing arts thanks to the influence of Chinese settlers. Hence, Teochew culture could be showcased to boost tourism and cultural exchanges during Bangkok's "12 Months 12 Festivals" campaign.

Teochew is also an agricultural hub for eastern China that could share modern agricultural technology with Bangkok farmers who grow similar crops in districts such as Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Khlong Sam Wa, and Minburi, he said.