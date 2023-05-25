5 mass-transit projects connecting Bangkok with 2 provinces taking shape

The first off the blocks would be the Yellow Line, which connects Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district and Samrong area in Samut Prakan. The project is 99% complete – both in terms of the construction of tracks and stations and the mechanical and electrical systems.

Anucha said that the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) was conducting tests on the Yellow Line’s systems to ensure maximum safety before the country’s first monorail mass-transit system would start commercial service later this year.

“The MRTA will later inform the public about trial runs of the Yellow Line and the official start of its commercial services,” he said.

Meanwhile, trial runs on the Pink Line – another monorail mass-transit system linking Bangkok’s Minburi district and Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai area – has been scheduled for January next year and full commercial services would start in June next year, the government spokesman said.